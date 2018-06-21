× Body believed to be missing man found in wooded area of Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. – A body believed to be that of a man reported missing earlier this week has been found in a wooded area of Surry County.

A body believed to be Allen Leon Binns Sr. was found just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday off N.C. Highway 89.

Binns was last seen at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday at a convenience store in Pilot Mountain, according to deputies.

Authorities said his vehicle had been in a crash and was found unoccupied on Hwy. 89 near the Palomino Ranch in Lowgap on Saturday.

Multiple agencies searched for Binns including the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, the Pilot Mountain Police Department, Mount Airy Police Department, Mount Airy Rescue Squad and Surry County Emergency Medical Services.

The body will be delivered to North Carolina Baptist Medical Center for an autopsy and confirm the identification, according to John Shelton, Surry County EMS Director.