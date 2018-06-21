× April the giraffe may be pregnant again

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe may be pregnant again.

Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, N.Y., where the beloved 15-foot-tall giraffe is staying, announced on Facebook on Tuesday that zoo staffers have been collecting April’s feces for a month to determine if she’s pregnant.

“For 30 days in a row, Alyssa sampled, or collected, a fecal specimen from April’s stall. It was stored in a plastic bag labeled with a date and an identifying number and put in a freezer storage,” a staff member said.

The samples will be shipped to another zoo’s lab to confirm whether April is pregnant. If she is pregnant, she would likely give birth next year.

The park has not said why it suspects April may be pregnant.

April gave birth to Tajiri last year and the birth was livestreamed by the park where it had millions of views.