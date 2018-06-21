9-year-old shines as only girl in under-10 Jamestown Youth Baseball League

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMESTOWN, N.C. -- We hear the term “boys of summer” a lot when people are referring to the sport of baseball, but there is a little girl from Jamestown who is in a league of her own.

She is the only girl in the league of about 45 boys. Kerri Langfitt is also one of the top players in the league.

She is only 9 years old and at this point just loves to play baseball. She prefers baseball over softball right now because when she hits it, the baseball goes farther. She also like to pitch and play second base.

She has big dreams for her baseball career.