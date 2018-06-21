× 4 people arrested after teenager found shot to death behind vacant home in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. – Four people, including a juvenile, were arrested after a teenager was found shot to death behind a vacant home in Lexington.

Michael Young, 25; Jessie Tee Pinkard, 27; and Lauria Mininni, 18, all of Lexington, face charges after the body of 18-year-old Antoine Gelzer was found behind 502 Tussey St. early Wednesday morning.

Police said the shooting happened after an attempted robbery and the suspects fled the scene after the victim was shot.

Lexington police responded to a call of gunshots near Connor Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, but found no evidence of a crime.

At about 2 a.m. Wednesday, Lexington police received a report that Gelzer was missing and possibly the victim of a gunshot.

Officers learned Gelzer was possibly involved in an altercation in the area of Hamil and Tussey streets earlier in the night when someone was shooting.

Officers searched the area and found Gelzer’s body behind the vacant house.

Young was jailed on a $150,000 secured bond on charges including attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery and breaking and entering.

Pinkard was jailed on a $100,000 secured bond on charges including attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Mininni was jailed under a $75,000 secured bond on a charge of conspiracy to commit robbery.

A 14-year-old boy is being held on a charge of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.