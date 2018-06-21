× 19-year-old NC man stabs brother to death

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Police said a teenager stabbed his older brother to death Wednesday in Matthews, WSOC reported.

Investigators said the brothers, who lived together, got into a fight on Candlelight Woods Drive and one was stabbed in the chest.

Assim Johnson, 25, was taken to a hospital, where he died. Shameir Johnson, 19, ran from the scene but was later found and arrested.

Shameir Johnson was charged with first-degree murder.

No other details about the crime have been released.