WWE’s Leon White — aka Vader — has died

WWE said Wednesday that Leon White, better known to WWE audiences as Vader, died Monday night at the age of 63.

White retired from the NFL in the mid-1980s due to injury.

He then transitioned to World Championship Wrestling. According to the WWE, he engaged in “memorable rivalries with the likes of Sting and Ron Simmons, becoming a dominant, three-time WCW World Champion in the process.”

In 1996, Vader joined WWE roster, “where he squared off against Superstars such as Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker.

Around a month ago my father was diagnosed with a severe case of Pneumonia. He fought extremely hard and clinically was making progress. Unfortunately, on Monday night his heart had enough and it was his time. pic.twitter.com/hJYjumvxjH — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) June 20, 2018