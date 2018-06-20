Thomasville bank robbed by armed suspect

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Thomasville bank was robbed Wednesday morning by an armed suspect.

At about 9:10 a.m., Thomasville officers responded to Fidelity Bank, 1035 Randolph St. in reference to a robbery.

A man walked into the bank wearing a dark boonie hat, dark long-sleeved shirt, dark mask and a reflective traffic vest. Once at the teller’s window, the suspect showed a gun and demanded money.

The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen leaving on foot behind the old Captain Tom’s Seafood restaurant.

High Point Police helped in providing K-9 to try to track the suspect.

There were no customers inside the bank at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thomasville Police at (336) 475-7755.