Teen found shot to death behind vacant home in Lexington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- A teen was found shot to death behind a vacant home in Lexington early Wednesday morning.

At about 3 a.m. Wednesday, Lexington police responded to the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Tussey Street to further investigate an earlier report of the sound of gunshots.

Officers received information that there was possibly a male in the area that was the victim of a shooting.

Officers searched the area on foot, walking the area and located the body of an 18-year-old male behind a vacant house at 502 Tussey Street. The deceased victim suffered an apparent fatal gunshot wound.

Upon speaking with people in the area, officers learned that a shooting had occurred in the 200 block of Hamil Street. Investigators are continuing to follow active leads. There is no indication of any other victims at this time.

There is no further information to share at this time.

The identity of the victim is also being withheld until further family notifications have been made.

Police request anyone with information to please contact Lexington Police Department at (336) 243-3304 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.

BREAKING: One man is dead after a shooting in Lexington. Police on the scene at Tussey St and Hamilton Street. pic.twitter.com/hSVIdH7nEZ — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) June 20, 2018