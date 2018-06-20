Teen found shot to death behind vacant home in Lexington identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Lexington police have released the identity of a teen who was found shot to death behind a vacant home early Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday night at 11:28 p.m., Lexington police were called to Connor Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard after a caller reported hearing gunshots in the area.

Officers came to the area and did not locate any evidence of a crime.

Around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Lexington police received a report that 18-year-old Antoine Gelzer was missing and possibly the victim of a gunshot.

Officers learned Gelzer was possibly involved in an altercation in the area of Hamil and Tussey streets earlier in the night when someone was shooting.

When officers searched the area, they found Gelzer's body behind a vacant house at 502 Tussey St.

Lexington police are interviewing persons of interest and do not believe the shooting was random.

35.825853 -80.242574