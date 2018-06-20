× Silver Alert issued for man ‘last seen fleeing’ hospital in Mount Airy

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man who was “last seen fleeing Northern Surry Hospital in Mount Airy,” according to a news release from Mount Airy police.

Police are looking for 43-year-old Joshua Patrick Mount.

Mount left the hospital on Wednesday morning.

Mount is at times delusional and can be a danger to himself and others, according to Mount Airy police.

He was last seen wearing blue paper medical scrubs. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds, with green eyes, brown hair, a mustache and glasses.

Mount has made comments that he wanted to go to the Blue Ridge Parkway, police said.

Anyone with information on Mount’s location is asked to call Mount Airy police at (336) 786-3535.