SC firefighter’s personal search and rescue K9 reported stolen

A South Carolina firefighter is offering a $3,500 reward after his personal search and rescue K9 was allegedly stolen, the Sun-News reported.

Horry County Fire Rescue firefighter Carl Hall told police he was working Tuesday night in North Myrtle Beach with his dog Hope. He said he put the dog back in his car when he was done working, left briefly, then when he returned he saw a door on his vehicle was open.

The dog, a 3-year-old black and tan female German Shepard, is worth $10,000. She weighs 65 pounds and has a chip reader.

Hall posted about the dog on Facebook on Tuesday night and the post has had more than 7,000 shares.