Recipes for the hot weather

Chef Jay Pierce returns to Recipe Wednesday for a taste of summer.

The season officially starts Thursday and he’s showing us some easy recipes that are perfect for the hot weather ahead. Chef Pierce recently took over as executive chef at Mozelle’s in Winston-Salem.

Angry Pecans

Ingredients:

2 pounds Pecan Medium pieces

½ Cup water

2 Tbsp Kosher Salt

4 Tbsp Sugar

1 Tbsp Cayenne

Prepare a sheet pan with parchment paper liner and pan release spray over liner.

Combine all ingredients in bowl and toss well.

spread on sheet tray.

Bake pecans in 350 oven for 3 minutes, or until dried out.

Apricot Mostarda

Ingredients:

1 pound Dried apricots

1 Cup Golden raisins

1 Ea Medium red onion, small dice

2 Tbsp Minced ginger

2 Cups White wine

¾ Cup Champagne vinegar

1 Cup Water

2 Tbsp Mustard seeds

1 Tbsp Dry mustard

2 Tbsp Smooth Dijon mustard

Combine all ingredients except dry mustard and Dijon in a sauce pan and simmer until apricots are tender; gradually add more water if necessary. When apricots are tender, remove from heat and stir in dry mustard and Dijon. Cool completely before serving.

Roasted Mushrooms

Ingredients:

5 pounds mushrooms, mixed, brushed clean

3 oz blended oil

1 Tbsp kosher salt

2 tsp black pepper, table grind

Using scissors, trim away tough root ends of mushrooms. Any extra large mushrooms should be torn into bite-sized chunks. add oil to a mixing bowl and season with salt and pepper. Toss mushrooms in oil until evenly coated; then evenly distribute then on a parchment lined sheet tray. Roast in a 425 oven until edges are singed and mushrooms are tender. place sheet tray on speed rack to cool to room temperature.

Succotash 2.0

Ingredients:

½ cup Butter

4 Cups yellow onions, small dice

¼ Cup Garlic, minced

2.5 pounds IQF corn

2.5 pounds Edamame

1 Tbsp Black pepper, ground

2 Tbsp Kosher salt

4 cups heavy cream

Melt butter in a heavy-bottomed saucepan; add onions and garlic and sweat until translucent. Add corn and edamame and cook until heated through. Add remaining ingredients; cook until cream is simmering. Taste.