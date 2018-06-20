× Man hospitalized with ‘life-threatening’ partial amputation after Myrtle Beach ocean rescue

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A man was rescued Tuesday from the ocean at Myrtle Beach, the Sun-News reported.

The man was rescued near Third Avenue South. He suffered a leg injury and was taken to Grand Strand hospital. His condition is not known.

Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent said, “A partial amputation, that’s a life-threatening injury.”

Kelly Sinha of Raleigh was on the beach when the man was hurt in the incident, and said she saw a lot of blood, according to the Sun-News. She said a group of people had rented jet skis, and said one of them may have hit the victim.

Sinha said the victim was unconscious.