Greensboro eateries work to phase out plastic straws

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Businesses in Greensboro are pushing for an eco-friendly alternative when drinking through a straw.

Reconsidered Goods is a creative reuse center and it's just on spot in Greensboro where you can invest in a reusable straw.

Employees say there's high interest in the stainless steel straws they sell and it's a trend being seen across the city as more restaurants and coffee shops phase out plastic.

"The things that we throw away that don't disappear for thousands of years. I think it's a reasonable consideration to have," said Steve Mitchell, owner of Scuppernong Books.

Mitchell just received his order of stainless steel straws and plans to have them available for customers who visit their coffee bar within the next week.

He says for this initiative to successfully cut back on unnecessary waste consumers will need to commit to the cause.

"I don't think businesses are going to be able to provide stainless steel straws, because then you end up with trashcans full of 100 stainless steel straws. The idea would be for each individual to take that responsibility for themselves to carry their straw around with them," Mitchell said.