Both directions of NC 49 in Alamance County closed for hours due to a crash

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Both directions of NC 49 in Alamance County are closed due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to an alert from the NC Department of Transportation.

The crash is near State Road 2363 (Beale Road) south of Burlington. The wreck happened at about 8 a.m. and is expected to be cleared at about 2 p.m.

Brad Wall, NCDOT maintenance engineer, said a tree landed on the tractor-trailer during the crash and workers are trying to remove the tree and then off-load contents of the truck.

Drivers traveling north on NC-49 must make a left onto Friendship Rock Creek Road. Follow until Isley Drive. Make a left onto Isley Drive and follow to re-access NC-49. Motorists traveling south on NC-49 must make a right onto Isley Drive. At the T intersection make a left onto Friendship Rock Creek Road. Follow to re-access NC-49.