Alan Duncan resigning from Guilford County Board of Education

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Board of Education Chairman Alan Duncan has submitted his resignation from the board, according to Guilford County Schools spokeswoman Tina Firesheets.

Duncan will officially leave the board on June 30 after serving for 18 years.

Duncan also said he would withdraw as a candidate for the at-large seat on the board in the November election.

The Guilford County Democratic Party executive committee can submit another candidate by late August.

Duncan said many commitments serving at the state level contributed to his decision to resign.