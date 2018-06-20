3 Archdale family members killed, 1 critically injured in crash in Utah

SCIPIO, Utah — Three Archdale family members have died in a crash in Utah, FOX13 has reported.

The crash happened around 8:35 Tuesday night.

A news release from UHP said a white Porsche Cayenne was traveling east on SR-50 when it passed another vehicle and the driver did not immediately return to its lane.

The Cayenne struck a black Ford Fusion head-on, which caused the Cayenne to flip on its roof and forced both vehicles off the road.

The vehicles then caught fire, the news release said, and the cars’ occupants were trapped inside. A passerby cut the seat belts for the passengers in the Cayenne and helped them escape the fire.

The driver and front passenger of the Fusion were killed instantly. UHP identified them as 47-year-old Tyrone Bova and his wife, 43-year-old Holly Jo Bova, of Archdale.

Haden Bova, an 11-year-old boy who was in the back seat of the Fusion, died on the way to the hospital. A 17-year-old boy who was also in the back seat of the Fusion is in extremely critical condition.

The driver of the other vehicle is stable, while a 9-year-old passenger is in critical condition.

According to UHP, the Bova family was vacationing in Utah at the time of the crash.

Investigators believe the Cayenne’s driver had been distracted by dogs in the vehicle. Speed was also a factor in the crash.