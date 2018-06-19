Teen who died in Davidson County crash identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A teen who died in a crash in Davidson County Monday evening has been identified by the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Hailey Wallace, 16, of Lexington, would have been an 11th-grader at West Davidson High School in the fall.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. in the 600 block of Holloway Church Road, near High Rock Lake and the Southmont community.

Authorities say Wallace was driving a 98 Toyota 4-runner east on Holloway Church just west of Kirkman Road when she veered right, hit a ditch, hit a tree and flipped on the road.

NC Highway Patrol Trooper Ned Moultrie said speed was a factor, and added that Wallace was not wearing a seatbelt. The speed limit is 45 mph in that area.