Fifteen-year-old Talieek is looking for a Forever Family.

A lover of music and cars, this teen is hoping to find a supportive family to support his dreams.

Talieek has other siblings and his child advocate Jolee Falson said its important to maintain that relationship moving forward .

“He needs a family who can stick with him. If it’s able to adopt him and his brother together would be great, if not, make sure that they definitely have contact,” Falson said.

If you or someone you know is interested in adoption, please contact foreverfamily.org.