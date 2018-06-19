Road between 2 Winston-Salem schools closed for safety improvements

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- There are safety concerns along Northwest Boulevard between Wiley Middle School and R.J. Reynolds High School in Winston-Salem.

In November 2016, voters approved $2.5 million to improve pedestrian safety and traffic flow around the schools.

Starting Tuesday at 8 p.m. the block of Northwest Boulevard between Hawthorne and Reynolda roads will be closed to traffic for construction.

Katie Butler, who has a son attending Wiley Middle School in the fall, is no stranger to the congestion that plagues that dangerous stretch.

"Sometimes I'll be thinking that's a little nerve racking having them walking with so many cars right around there," said Butler.

Those fears turned real when a Wiley Middle School student got hit crossing the street last April.

"He really didn't have any defined markings as where to cross and so that really concerned us. We felt like we needed to protect every student that had access to get to that parking lot," said Darrell Walker, assistant superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

Part of the multi-million dollar project will include creating a new traffic flow for parent drop off and pickup, a protected crosswalk in the middle of Northwest Boulevard and fencing along the road that will create a tunnel from Hawthorne to Reynolda roads.

Work is scheduled to be completed and the road reopened at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 11.