Out of the Garden Project provides mobile meals to those in need in Guilford County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Out of the Garden Project Director Don Milholin said he's noticed the lines grow longer at the various distribution locations for mobile meals.

Tuesday's distribution was at Mustard Seed Community Health along South English Street. The produce, pizza, bread and meats are all collected from various grocers and restaurants.

"They’ll be going home with at least 15 pounds of meat, that’s pretty rare because meat tends to be expensive. We’re very fortunate to have an abundance of that for Greensboro," Milholin said. ​

Dr. Beth Mulberry said she's noticed some of her patients take advantage of the free fresh food.

"A lot of folks are stretching their EBT dollars at the end of the month and it's been really helpful to have this supplement​​," Mulberry said.

Out of the Garden Project also prepares meals for students and families at all Greensboro parks and rec centers during the summer. ​