NC mother killed in crash while driving children to splash pad

HICKORY, N.C. — A North Carolina mother was killed in a crash Monday while driving children to Splash Mountain in Hickory, troopers told WSOC.

A 20-year-old man was driving a Ford Ranger, fell asleep and crossed the centerline when the vehicles collided on Highway 64 west of Hickory in Alexander County.

Breaking Alexander- deputies say there were several people injured including children. pic.twitter.com/80jeMnZifv — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) June 18, 2018

Carrie Howell, 33, died.

Her children, an 11-year-old boy and 7-year-old girl, were taken to Frye Hospital in Hickory. They had minor injuries.

Their 11-year-old cousin was flown to CMC-Main. He was in critical condition and is expected to be OK.

Everyone was properly restrained, troopers said.

The driver who caused the wreck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Charges are pending.