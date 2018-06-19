× Man shoots, injures another man during attempted vehicle break-in in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston Salem police responded to a shooting call at the corner of Joseph Samuels Drive and Promise Land Court in Winston-Salem early Tuesday morning.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim lying in the street, with an apparent gunshot wound to his back. Interviews with the victim and witnesses were done on scene prior to the victim being taken to a hospital.

During the initial investigation, which happened at about 3:20 a.m., it was determined the victim and others were in the process of breaking into a vehicle in the area when they heard a man verbally confront them.

At that time the suspects proceeded to run from the area — that’s when they heard a single gunshot.

It was during that encounter that the victim was shot in the back. Officers responded to the residence of 4407 Canaan Place Drive, and discovered numerous spent shell casings strewn about in the driveway.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the back. The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

FOX8 is waiting for more information about any possible charges in this case.

Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this crime contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.