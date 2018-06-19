High temperatures impact first responders in the Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Spending too much time in the sun could quickly become a problem when it is hot and humid out.

Just this morning, the Greensboro Fire Department had to double its manpower at a possible arson on Edwardia Drive to make sure firefighters could property cool off before getting back into action.

Battalion Chief Bryan Vickery said firefighters not only have to worry about keeping themselves cool, they also respond to serious medical calls. They’ve had four heat related calls this month so far.

“We have started getting elevated calls for heat emergencies," Vickery said. “We’ve had to help some construction workers, some DOT crews and kids locked in cars. “

Greg Scruggs is the emergency services manager at Guilford County EMS. He says they’ve been getting heat related calls too, but not an unusual amount for this time of the year.

“Anything from heat exhaustion, where a person is just a little dehydrated, then cramps and then all the way up to heat strokes,” Scruggs said.

Scruggs says people with health issues and the elderly are most at risk. He recommends people don’t stay outside too long without taking a break.

The first sign of too much heat exposure is fatigue and then muscle cramps. If you or someone you know stops sweating, that’s when things are really serious.