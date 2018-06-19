× High Point man charged with attempted murder in connection with home invasion

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A High Point man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a home invasion in Thomasville, according to a press release.

On June 11 at about 12:30 a.m. Thomasville police responded to the 800 block of Fisher Ferry Street in reference to a breaking and entering in progress.

Upon arrival, police located the resident on the front porch suffering from gunshot wounds. Police rendered aid to the victim and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police that five armed men forced their way into the home and began shooting.

There were five other people in the residence at the time; no other injuries were reported.

No charges are expected to be filed on the victim in connection with returning fire in an act of self-defense.

As detectives processed the scene, they learned that a gunshot victim had been dropped off at Thomasville Medical Center. Detectives responded to the hospital where they identified Karon Koseem-Williams Lynch, 29, of High Point, as one of the suspects in the home invasion.

Lynch sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transferred to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital for additional care. Lynch walked out of the hospital during the early morning hours of June 17, before he was to be discharged.

Lynch was taken into custody by High Point police on June 18. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.

He received a $5 million bond and is being held in the Davidson County Jail.

Police are looking for five additional suspects.