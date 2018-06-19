Helicopter crashes at Highway Patrol training facility in Raleigh

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A helicopter went down at the Highway Patrol training facility in Raleigh around 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, WTVD reports.

The incident happened on the landing pad off Garner Road at E. Tryon Road.

The helicopter took off, went about five to six feet above the ground when the pilot lost control and started to fall back down to the ground, Sgt. Michael Baker with the Highway Patrol said.

The pilot was treated nearby at the SHP medical facility. The passenger was transported to WakeMed with minor injuries.

Just got on scene of this helicopter incident in raleigh. @NCSHP investigating after chopper on its side at training facility. Waiting on word about severity of injuries #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/gjrVUN4Hg0 — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) June 19, 2018