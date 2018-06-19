× Employee assaulted by inmates Central Prison

RALEIGH, N.C. — Two inmates are accused of assaulting a correctional employee at Central Prison in Raleigh on Tuesday, according to a news release from the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

The assault happened at 12:30 p.m. in a housing area at the prison.

The employee was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a serious injury.

The two inmates are being treated currently at Central Prison Regional Medical Facility.

DPS said it will pursue criminal prosecution against any inmate involved in the assault.