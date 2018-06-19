× Burlington man accused of indecent liberties with a minor faces new charges

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man accused of incident liberties with a minor is facing new charges, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeffrey Leonard Mitchell, 37, was charged earlier this month with six counts of indecent liberties with a minor. He now faces four new charges, including statutory rape of a child by an adult and felony child abuse.

Mitchell had been released from custody on a $150,000 bond.

He was taken into custody and placed under a $700,000 secured bond.