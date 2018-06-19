× Bradsher gets 4 to 14 months in prison in ‘wife-swap’ case

Wallace Bradsher will serve four to 14 months active sentence for obtaining property by false pretense and six to 17 months for felony obstruction of justice, which is suspended along with 24 months probation, the News & Record reported.

Bradsher’s license is suspended immediately. Bradsher is the former Person/Caswell County District Attorney.

Judge Ridgeway arrested judgment on obtaining property by false pretense. He is consolidating the misdemeanors.

Bradsher announced that he would appeal the decision.

Rockingham County District Attorney Craig Blitzer and Bradsher are accused of hiring each other’s spouses and paying Blitzer’s wife, Cindy, $48,000 for 15 months of work she did not perform while instead attending nursing school.