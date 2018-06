Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Authorities suspect arson in a fire at a Greensboro business early Tuesday morning, according to Greensboro Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Michael Swails.

The fire was reported at 1:35 a.m. at Got You Floored, located at 118 Edwardia Drive.

Swails said 42 firefighters responded to the scene.

There is an estimated $5,000 worth of damage to the building and $1.5 million worth of damage to contents inside the building.

No suspects have been identified.

36.069547 -79.884326