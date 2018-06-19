× 3 people dead after being pulled from pool at NC apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. — Three people are dead after being pulled from a pool, unresponsive, early Tuesday morning, WTVD reported.

Durham police were called to the Chapel Tower apartment complex, located at 1315 Morreene Road, before 3:30 a.m. after reports of a possible drowning.

Authorities pulled two men and one woman from the pool and started to administer CPR once learning they were unresponsive.

Officers did not comment on the identities of those involved or how the incident occurred.

Authorities were interviewing a fourth person who was at the pool.

An investigation is underway.

Durham Police just telling me that three people died at apartment pool drowning. Several investigators on scene. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/h1bG301n5A — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) June 19, 2018