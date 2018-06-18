Woman killed in I-85 church van wreck in Davidson County identified; 10 others injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- The person killed in a wreck on Interstate 85 near Lexington on Sunday has been identified.

Nola Miller Murphy, 76, died when a tire blew out in the church van she was in, causing the van to lose control and overturn.

Ten others were injured when the van, from Charlotte, crashed at about 5:20 p.m. Sunday near mile marker 90, according to Trooper Ned Moultrie with the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The 15-passenger van registered to Cathey Memorial AME Zion Church in Charlotte was headed south when the right rear tire blew.

The blowout caused the van to run off the right side of the highway and then back across the highway into the median. The vehicle flipped over and landed on its side.

Murphy was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 10 other occupants were taken to Lexington Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries.

The highway was closed for about an hour while emergency crews responded to the scene.