× Thousands still stranded in Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More technical issues are affecting flights at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, creating travel nightmares for thousands of passengers, WSOC reported.

PSA Airlines, an American Airlines regional carrier, canceled all flights out of Charlotte Sunday evening and will operate on a reduced schedule Monday morning.

Flight officials said the airline is experiencing a “technical issue” which primarily impacts flights to Charlotte.

Officials said at least 70 flights were canceled Sunday night, and that flights will resume around noon on Monday. Last week, a “technical problem” grounded more than 120 flights.

Officials said the issue is not affecting any other regional carriers or mainline flights.

After days of delays caused by a computer glitch, and a shortage of answers, passengers are frustrated.

Three days after an initial technical issue with PSA resulted in the cancellation of more than 100 flights out of Charlotte, delays and cancellations continue to disrupt travel plans.

WSOC has learned American Airlines is sending IT workers to Dayton, Ohio to help PSA Airlines fix the computer glitch that’s canceled dozens of flights out of Charlotte over the past four days.

The problem is affecting pilot and crew schedules and flight operations, so they are not getting their assignments fast enough, officials said. The airline has tried updating the system but it’s running slow