Reidsville man arrested in Rockingham County following vehicle pursuit

A Reidsville man was arrested Sunday afternoon following a pursuit that began in Eden, traveled into Henry County, Va., and then came back down into Rockingham County, where it ended on Price Road at Roberts Road in Stoneville.

Vincent Tatum, 27, rammed his vehicle into a Rockingham County deputy’s patrol car, wrecking his vehicle in the process. No one was injured.

The pursuit began when Eden police officers attempted a vehicle stop on a 1995 Carolina Blue in color Toyota Camry on Kings Highway near Bridge Street within the city limits of Eden.

The vehicle, later determined to be driven by Tatum, fled and a pursuit ensued.

Tatum was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond for a number of felony charges including felony flee to elude arrest and assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, and numerous driving violations from both the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Eden Police Department.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 9.