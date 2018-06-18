× Police continue to investigate double homicide in Greensboro gated apartment complex

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The investigation continues after two 21-year-olds were apparently gunned down inside a car in a Greensboro apartment complex over the weekend.

Police say Eric Johnson and Caitlin Heath were found dead inside a car with gunshot wounds in the Stonesthrow Apartments Saturday night. Investigators say they don’t have any description of a suspect or a motive at this time.

Desiree Hackley remembers her friend, Heath, as the kind of girl everyone was friends with.

“Amazing, all around amazing. I can’t find anybody that would have any problems with her. She was loved by everybody,” Hackley said.

A neighbor called 911 at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday about a suspicious vehicle. The neighbor told dispatchers the green Jeep he was calling about was left running for hours.

In the 911 call, the neighbor tells dispatchers he heard a loud pop.

“Like maybe someone dropped something heavy or a firework or something like that,” the caller said.

Captain Nathaniel Davis, with the Greensboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, said they’re still trying to piece together how this happened in a gated neighborhood in the middle of the day.

“It happened during the day. And we just don’t have a lot of information at this time. So I don’t want to say challenging, but hopefully we’ll get more information in the days to come,” Davis said.

In the meantime, police are looking to the community. They are asking anyone who thinks they might have seen or heard anything, even if it seems insignificant, to call police or Crimestoppers. Police say they’re also looking to family and friends to learn more about the two lives lost.

“I expected Caitlin to prosper. She was very smart, she had a bright future ahead of her, she had a good head on her shoulders,” Hackley said.

There’s no word at this time on a suspect or a potential motive. There’s no word either on the relationship between the two victims.