× Person killed in crash near High Rock Lake in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — One person died in a crash in Davidson County Monday evening, according to authorities on the scene.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. in the 600 block of Holloway Church Road, near High Rock Lake and the Southmont community.

Authorities say the driver of an SUV veered right, overcorrected and flipped on the road.

The driver died at the scene.

The SUV is currently blocking both lanes of Holloway Church Road as of 9:45 p.m.

35.668712 -80.257152