Nonprofit starts urban farms to help address food insecurity in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A few months ago, there wasn’t much to look at, but gardeners could still see the potential.

“We came out here and we had a bunch of volunteers. We all attacked it, we all tagged teamed and we all got it and then slowly but surely, it transformed into something that you wouldn't believe,” André Davis said.

The nonprofit Growing High Point acquires land to turn into urban farms and address food insecurity in the city.

“We've found specific people that we're working with right now to become urban farm leaders, so they will grow in the gardens and take that food over to the farmers market and also sell in the neighborhoods at urban farm stands,” Growing High Point urban farm facilitator Victoria Hensley said.

Davis, a High Point native, is the urban farm leader for the Thissell Grow Garden located at 505 Thissell St.

“I do a lot of organic practices, that’s no chemicals, no pesticides. You can pick it out of the ground and just eat it,” he said.

Marie Torres is a permaculturist, aquaponicist and master gardener with the group.

Torres has experience designing and installing community gardens and has been using the technique of square foot gardening to optimize results.

“Growing food in an area like this is what they need,” she said.

For details on urban farm locations and where to buy produce, visit Growing High Point’s website.