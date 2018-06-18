× NC 62 closed in both directions in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — NC 62 in Alamance County is closed in both directions Monday morning due to a vehicle crash.

The one-vehicle wreck happened at about 7:40 a.m. and the road is expected to remain closed until about noon Monday.

No one was injured.

The crash resulted in damaged utilitity lines. Utility owners are on the scene and continue to make repairs to open the road.

A signed detour route includes the following: Anthony Road to White Kennel Road to NC 49 South to Bellemont-Alamance Road.