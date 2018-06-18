Many local schools have added door buzz-in systems

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In February, FOX8 told you that at least 47 Guilford County Schools did not have buzz-in security systems at the main entrance.

All elementary and middle schools in Winston-Salem/Forsyth, Davidson and Alamance counties have the security measures in place.

After our story aired, that’s quickly changing in Guilford County. The number is down to 20 Guilford County schools that currently do not have the door buzz-in system.

GCS Chief Operations Officer Scott McCully says, “as parents arrive in August, they should expect for all of our schools to have this system in place.”

McCully also said that money was not added to the school budget for these door security systems. It was simply moved from another area to cover the cost. Typically, each door system costs about $4,000.