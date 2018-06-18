Man killed in High Point after his car slammed into brick wall, caught fire

HIGH POINT, N.C — A man was killed after the car he was driving crashed into a brick wall in High Point, according to a press release.

On Thursday at about 9:45 p.m., High Point police responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries in the 2500 block of Suffolk Avenue.

Byron O. Slade, 29, was driving northbound on Deep River Road at a high rate of speed and attempted to turn left onto Suffolk. While attempting to make the turn, he overshot the intersection and crashed through a brick wall located to the right of the road.

After colliding with the brick wall Slade backed his vehicle into the roadway and continued down Suffolk at an excessive speed. Slade loss control of the vehicle in the 2500 block of Suffolk prior to striking an electrical utility box, storm drain, and large tree.

After colliding with the large tree, the vehicle came to a rest in the front yard of a residence, caught fire and began to burn. The initial responding High Point Police Officer was able to pull Slade from the burning vehicle.

Slade was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem for treatment with serious injuries sustained during the crashes.

The High Point Police Department was notified Slade died from his injuries on Friday as the result of injuries sustained in the crash.