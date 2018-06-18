× Man faces prostitution, drug charges after arrest in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man faces multiple charges after a lengthy investigation in Burlington led to his arrest, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Donald Jeffrey Beasley, 53, is charged with promoting prostitution, possession of cocaine, simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance, simple possession of schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of stolen property and maintaining a dwelling for the sale/deliver of controlled substance.

Police said Beasley was arrested Thursday after a lengthy investigation into complaints of prostitution and drug sales taking place at 210 James St.

Beasley was placed in the Alamance County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.