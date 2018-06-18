× Man charged with assault after attacking man with machete in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 53-year-old man was arrested after police say he attacked a man with a machete.

At about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the 200 block of Hawkins Street in regards to a subject being attacked with a machete.

Upon officers’ arrival, they located the victim, a 53-year-old man, with several non-life-threatening machete wounds on his body.

After a description of the suspect was given to officers, the offender was located on East Ruffin Street and taken into custody without incident.

Jerry Leon Saunders was charged with assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and was given a $50,000 bond.

It’s unclear what triggered the assault, but it’s believed there was some type of verbal altercation prior to the assault.

The victim was treated at the local hospital for his non-life-threatening injuries.

The Burlington Police Department is seeking anyone with information about this crime. You are asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.