Man arrested in connection with several armed robberies in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested Sunday in connection with several armed robberies in Guilford County.

At about 11:50 a.m. Sunday deputies responded to an armed robbery at Frank’s Grocery at 1483 Rankin Mill Rd. in McLeansville. The suspect was armed with a handgun. He stole an undisclosed amount of money and left on foot.

Deputies responded to the scene and located the suspect who was identified as Brent Alan Bedwell, 33.

The investigation revealed Bedwell to also be the suspect for the two armed robberies that happened at the Hicone Stop Convenience Store located at 4710 Hicone Rd. in Greensboro — one on June 10 and the other on June 14.

Bedwell was arrested and charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of second-degree kidnapping. He was issued a $50,000 bond.