Lexington woman who died in crash in Thomasville identified

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A 46-year-old Lexington woman died in a crash in Thomasville on Saturday night.

At about 7 p.m., Thomasville police responded to the area of Fisher Ferry Street and Trexler Avenue in reference to a reported motor vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, officers located a crashed, 2008 Harley Davidson FXDL at a rest in the south lane of Fisher Ferry.

Officers also located a crashed 2002 Acura MDX at rest on Trexler Avenue at the intersection of Fisher Ferry. Both the Acura and the Harley Davidson had been initially traveling south on Fisher Ferry.

The Acura contained a total of four occupants. The driver of Acura was identified as 71-year-old Mildred Miller Graham of Thomasville; the occupants were identified as 31-year-old Justin Van Graham of Thomasville, 29-year-old Johnathan David Manning of Thomasville, and a female juvenile of Thomasville.

All occupants of the Acura did not sustain injuries from the crash.

The Harley Davidson occupant was identified as Stephanie Ann Baddeley of Lexington. Baddeley sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Davidson County Medical Examiner L. James.

A preliminary investigation showed that the Acura was making a right turn on to Trexler from Fisher Ferry and the Harley Davidson passed on the right, striking the right front corner of the Acura as it was turning.