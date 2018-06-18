× Firefighters battle commercial fire near Mt. Airy News building

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — Firefighters are battling a commercial fire Monday morning near the Mount Airy News building on Renfro Street.

John Shelton with Surry County Emergency Services told FOX8 the building is the “old rope factory.” He said the call came in at 4:58 a.m.

According to the Mt. Airy News, six area fire departments responded.

Flames shot several feet in the air from the roof of the building and from second story windows, the Mt. Airy News reported.

Working structure fire, N Renfro street between E Independence Ave and E Oak street. Please avoid the area. Will be at the Mount Airy news building. Surry county. Mount Airy area.

-6202@5:51am — Stokes Surry Alerts (@StokesandSurry) June 18, 2018