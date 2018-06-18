Firefighters battle commercial fire near Mt. Airy News building
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — Firefighters are battling a commercial fire Monday morning near the Mount Airy News building on Renfro Street.
John Shelton with Surry County Emergency Services told FOX8 the building is the “old rope factory.” He said the call came in at 4:58 a.m.
According to the Mt. Airy News, six area fire departments responded.
Flames shot several feet in the air from the roof of the building and from second story windows, the Mt. Airy News reported.
