Fire ‘extensively damages’ condos in High Point; one firefighter treated

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A fire damaged a condo complex in High Point Monday morning, according to High Point Fire Deputy Chief Tim Wright.

The fire happened at around 5:30 a.m. at 3890 Tarrant Trace Circle.

Three condo units were damaged, two "pretty extensively," Wright said.

All units were occupied at the time of the fire but everyone got out safely. A dog and cat were rescued.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire appears to have started outside in the rear of the building, Wright said, but the fire remains under investigation.