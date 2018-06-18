× ‘Code Orange’ air quality alert issued for Triad; heat index may reach 100 on Monday

Monday is a Code Orange “ozone action day,” says FOX8 Meteorologist Charles Ewing, meaning air quality levels are expected to be in the code orange range across the Triad until 9 p.m.

The air may be unhealthy for sensitive groups such as those with asthma or the elderly. Sensitive groups also include those with heart or lung disease, children, and people who are active outdoors.

The high on Monday is expected to reach 95 with a heat index of close to 100. Rain chances remain very low – less than 20 percent – through this period.

The high Tuesday and Wednesday is expected to reach 96.

Monday will be a Code Orange ozone action day. If you have respiratory concerns, please limit your time outdoors @fox8weather pic.twitter.com/vseFNKkBZR — Charles Ewing (@charles_ewing19) June 18, 2018