Charlotte high school students, faculty injured in deadly crash in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES — Several Charlotte high school students and faculty on an educational trip to Argentina were injured in a deadly crash over the weekend in the South American country, WSOC reported.

Officials with Providence Day School said the crash happened Sunday in Buenos Aires.

The school said that 10 students from the Upper School (grades 9-12) and two faculty chaperones were involved in the crash, and several of them were hurt.

School officials said there was a fatality involved in the crash, but it was not a Providence Day member. No other information about the crash or those injured has been released.

According to a Facebook post, the group was on a Spanish language immersion trip running June 2 until June 18, where students stayed with local host families, taking language classes and exploring the region and cultures.