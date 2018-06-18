Body of canoeist who fell in Yadkin River found

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. -- The body of a canoeist who fell in the Yadkin River Friday has been located, according North Carolina Wildlife Resources Officer Charlie Sale.

Wildlife officials spent all weekend looking for 25-year-old Damien Mayes.

Mayes' body was located on Monday near the Red, White and Blue bridge.

Mayes and another man rented a canoe at a nearby shop.

They began to paddle under the Red, White and Blue bridge when they drifted into the rapids.

Moments later, the canoe was out of control in the rapids causing it to overturn.

The second man managed to swim to shore and called 911.