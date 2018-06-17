Two victims shot, killed in vehicle in Greensboro identified

GREENSBORO, N.C. -– The two victims killed inside a vehicle in Greensboro parking lot Satuday night have been identified, according to a press release.

The shooting happened at 3548 Farmington Dr.

Police have identified Caitlin Christina Heath, 21, of Greensboro and Eric Eugene Johnson Jr. , 21, also of Greensboro as the victims in this incident. Both victims died of apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers were called to the scene at approximately 7:25 p.m. on an unknown problem, or “subject down” call. When officers arrived they located a man and a woman dead inside a vehicle in the parking lot area.

Greensboro Police detectives are continuing to investigate.